Brownsville early voting starts today

The time has come for the City of Brownsville to start its early voting process for the 2017 municipal election. Three positions are up for grabs.

Candidates running for commission seats include:

Commissioner At-Large “B”

?Erasmo Castro

?Rose M.Z. Gowen

Commissioner District 3

?Joel Munguia

?William Garza

Commissioner District 4

?John Villarreal

?Ben Neece

Early voting begins today and runs through May 2. According to the Cameron County Elections and Voter Registration, Brownsville has 85,843 registered voters.

One must be a registered voter to participate in the municipal election and bring a valid ID.

Anyone in the city of Brownsville can vote for their preferred At-Large “B” candidate. Only residents who live in District 3 can vote for a District 3 Commissioner and the same rule applies for residents who live in District 4.

Some locations that will be used as polling places are the Cameron County Courthouse, GoodShepherdCommunityChurch and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville Campus.

Residents can find out which district they live in on the Electoral District Map at www.cob.us.

To find out if you are already a registered voter visit https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do

