newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Brownsville early voting starts today

By Kaila Contreras
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

The time has come for the City of Brownsville to start its early voting process for the 2017 municipal election. Three positions are up for grabs.

Candidates running for commission seats include:

Commissioner At-Large “B”

?Erasmo Castro

?Rose M.Z. Gowen

Commissioner District 3

?Joel Munguia

?William Garza

Commissioner District 4

?John Villarreal

?Ben Neece

Early voting begins today and runs through May 2. According to the Cameron County Elections and Voter Registration, Brownsville has 85,843 registered voters.

One must be a registered voter to participate in the municipal election and bring a valid ID.

Anyone in the city of Brownsville can vote for their preferred At-Large “B” candidate. Only residents who live in District 3 can vote for a District 3 Commissioner and the same rule applies for residents who live in District 4.

Some locations that will be used as polling places are the Cameron County Courthouse, GoodShepherdCommunityChurch and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville Campus.

Residents can find out which district they live in on the Electoral District Map at www.cob.us.

To find out if you are already a registered voter visit https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do

kcontreras@brownsvilleherald.com

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

466K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Brownsville#Election Commission#Electoral Commission#Commission Seats#Gowen#Rose#Grabs#Today#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Electionsncadvertiser.com

Letter: Not enough Rensselaer County early voting sites

The Times Union editorial "Early voting hits a wall," May 20, rightly called out the boards of election of Albany and Saratoga counties for failing to add more accessible early voting sites to enable voters to use this popular voting option, but the editorial overlooked the far more egregious situation in Rensselaer County, where there are currently no early voting sites that are readily accessible to most of the voters in Troy, which is the county's population center.
Watertown, SDgowatertown.net

Early voting in Watertown city elections begins today

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Early voting for next month’s elections in Watertown begins today. And there’s a slight change from what was announced earlier. Voters are asked to use the main entrance to City Hall and follow signage to the Finance Office, where voting takes place. Watertown voters will choose a mayor, six...
Rogersville, TNRogersville Review

Early voting totals reach 164

Early voting totals in the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen had reached 164 by Tuesday’s polling close. Military voting still stands at one vote, while 35 had voted absentee and the remainder, 30 new votes, was in-person voting. The Rogersville mayor and six alderman-at-large positions are on the ballot....
Hartford, CTStamford Advocate

Voters to decide in 2022 whether to allow early voting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state Senate on Thursday passed a resolution that will allow the voters to decide whether to end Connecticut’s long-standing, tight restrictions on when they're allowed to vote by absentee ballot. Under the legislation, which passed on a 26-9 vote, the question: "Shall the Constitution of...
Dallas County, TXrichardsontoday.com

Early Voting Ends June 1

Early voting continues through June 1 for the June 5 runoff elections, including the Richardson City Council runoff election. Remaining voting dates and hours for Dallas County are as follows:. May 28—7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 29—8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 30—1-6 p.m. June 1—7 a.m.-7 p.m. Remaining voting dates and hours...
Electionsctnewsjunkie.com

Early Voting Resolution Headed to Voters

Voters will get the opportunity to weigh in next year on legalizing early voting in Connecticut as a result of a resolution to amend the state’s constitution passed Thursday night on a bipartisan vote in the Senate. Lawmakers voted 26 to 9 to send to the voters for consideration as...
Troy, NYSFGate

Lawsuit claims inadequate early voting sites in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Elections officials in an upstate New York county are accused of failing to provide adequate early voting sites for people living in racially diverse neighborhoods of Troy in a lawsuit filed Thursday by the state's attorney general. The lawsuit filed in state court in Rensselaer County...
Middlesex County, NJcarteret.net

How to Vote in the 2021 Primary Election

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – Residents will have many options for casting their votes in the 2021 Primary Election, including: voting in-person, mailing ballots through the USPS, or dropping a ballot in a secure drop box. The County has created a convenient, easy to use resource to learn about how to...
Putnam County, NYhamlethub.com

Early Voting In Putnam County

Putnam County will be participating in Early Voting for the 2021 Primary Election and 2021 General Election. There will be nine days when registered voters will be able to cast their ballot prior to each Election Day. The early voting process is the same as on Election Day. When you...
Electionstheweektoday.com

Rochester votes today

ROCHESTER — It’s Election Day in Rochester, and the race is on. Registered Rochester voters can vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rochester Council on Aging. There are three contested races in the election: Planning Board, Board of Health and Water Commission. But another four open positions in town government — Moderator, Cemetery Commission and one of two seats on the Rochester Memorial School Committee — have no candidates.
Rogersville, TNRogersville Review

Early voting period to close Friday

Early voting totals in the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen had reached 134 by Friday’s polling close. Military voting still stands at one vote, while 35 had voted absentee and the remainder was in-person voting. The Rogersville mayor and six alderman-at-large positions are on the ballot. Those elected will...
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

June Primary Contests To Include Early Voting

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections Commissioners have designated the Early Voting sites for the upcoming June 22, Primary Election. The designated sites will be the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk and the Chautauqua County Board of Elections Office in Mayville. The following Election Districts and Party Affiliations are eligible:
Tarrant County, TXwbap.com

Early Voting Opens in June 5 Runoff Elections

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – Early voting in local run-off elections is now open in North Texas. Eligible voters have until June 1 to cast a ballot early in the June 5 runoff’s, with the exception of Memorial Day, when polls are closed. As is the same for voters in Collin...
Electionslailluminator.com

Early voting begins Friday for state Senate primary

Early voting begins Friday, May 28, for the state Senate District 7 special primary election for the seat that was left vacant when U.S. Rep. Troy Carter was elected to Congress. Early voting will begin Friday and continue for an entire week through Saturday, June 5. The polls will be...
Dallas County, TXdmagazine.com

Your Guide to Early Voting in Dallas: The Runoff Edition

It’s that time again. Wasn’t it just that time again a few weeks ago, you ask? It was, but now it’s That Time Again: Runoffs. Early voting for the June 5 runoff elections starts today. Voters in Fort Worth and Arlington have narrowed down their choices for mayor, while six Dallas City Council races now go head-to-head. Here’s what you’ll need to know before heading to the polls.
Princeton, WVptonline.net

Early voting now underway for municipal elections

PRINCETON — Early voting is now underway for the municipal elections in Bluefield and Princeton, and the election is set for June 1. In Princeton, four Ward seats are on the ballot for city council. Ward I incumbent Jacqueline “Jackie” Rucker is being challenged by Jeff Lankford. Incumbent Councilman Marshall...