Cool, Breezy & Rainy Today -Michelle Poedel

Thursday’s Forecast High: 53°F↓, Tonight’s Forecast Low: 40°F. Good Thursday to you! After a beautiful day yesterday, we have some big changes on the way for today. Clouds are building in this morning, and rain showers will follow. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s and 50s – and this is the warmest we will be today. Temperatures will fall several degrees when the rain moves in. Winds will increase out of the east with gusts up to 30 mph.