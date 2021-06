Purdue announced Wednesday that Ross-Ade Stadium will be open to 100 percent capacity this fall for Boilermaker football games. The move comes less than a week after IU announced that none of the Hoosiers’ fall sports will have capacity limits. Holloway Gymnasium will not have any capacity limits for Purdue volleyball this fall as well, and a decision on Boilermaker basketball at Mackey Arena is expected in the near future, according to the school.