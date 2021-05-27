Radical post-translational modifications
A technique for forming new carbon–carbon bonds at specific sites in proteins. In the effort to find new methods to diagnose and cure diseases, scientists have turned their attention to post-translational modifications of proteins – adding functional groups or other proteins to a protein freshly produced from its genetic instructions. Post-translational modifications alter the properties of the original proteins, which can greatly expand their structures and functions, and regulate cell activity and reaction sites. For example, adding one or more units of the protein ubiquitin to other proteins plays an important role in regulating the occurrence, development and metastasis of several cancers.www.chemistryworld.com