'First To Fall': Tells The History Of Abolitionist Elijah Lovejoy

capradio.org
 2021-05-27

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with author Ken Ellingwood about the legacy of daring abolitionist Elijah Lovejoy. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you. As a nonprofit organization, donations from people like you sustain the journalism that allows us to discover stories that are important to our audience. If you believe in what we do and support our mission, please donate today.

www.capradio.org
