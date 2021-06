Scouting Report: I can keep my skin safe all summer with a lightweight SPF 30 made for women of color. I have always hated sunscreen. Slathering it over my skin before a day at the beach or the park always leaves me covered in an ashy, gray film. I grew up believing that the melanin in my caramel-colored skin was all I needed to protect me from the sun. After all, Black don't crack, right? It would be several years before I learned that Black immunity to skin cancer was nothing more than an urban legend.