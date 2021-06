Photo courtesy of Biogen. The approval of Biogen's Alzheimer’s drug, now marketed as Aduhelm, has been a continuing controversy across the nation. From outrage over the pricing of the drug – $56,000 a year – to the resignation of three members of the FDA advisory panel that recommended against approval to the broad label approved to the ultimate question of will it slow the disease progression, doctors, insurers and families are scrambling for answers.