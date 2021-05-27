Amazon Buys MGM's Hollywood Studio. What It Means For Film Industry

Disney Plus has been a breakout success among the wave of new streaming services, thanks to a deep library of shows and movies, buzzy originals and (sometimes) big-screen movies to watch the same time they hit theaters. The latest big title is Luca, the newest movie from Pixar, which is available to stream on Disney Plus for subscribers at no added cost. Disney Plus is also releasing new episodes of its Marvel original series Loki every Wednesday. And coming up soon is Black Widow, the big-screen Marvel flick that will be available to stream on Disney Plus (for an extra fee) the same day it hits theaters, July 9.