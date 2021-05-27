Cancel
Heart Disease

Ancient Plaque Buildup May Have Doomed Prehistoric Teeth but Modern Humans Have More Options, says Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental

By PRWeb
Times Union
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. A May 11 article on Popular Science reports on an anthropology study that was able to determine the diet of ancient humans based on fossilized teeth. The article says teeth are the only parts of the body that fossilize while people are still alive, which can provide insight into the past. In this particular case, researchers found that ancient humans ate plenty of carbs and starchy foods based on their plaque buildup which – in the absence of any real oral hygiene or medicine – no doubt led to tooth loss and other issues. Burbank-based Dr. Bostani’s Advanced Dental says that, while it’s exciting to learn about ancient people’s teeth, it’s good to know that modern humans can and should visit their dentist regularly to remove plaque buildup because of its potentially harmful effects on oral health.

