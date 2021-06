Two juveniles were taken into custody and are facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a 103-mile chase that spanned from Pembina to outside of Fargo. According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a deputy in Pembina observed a speeding pickup that was reported as stolen from Harwood, N.D. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop the truck fled southbound on Interstate 29 at speeds that topped out at 95 mph.