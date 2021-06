Congress has again passed a bill that enhances unemployment compensation benefits by $300 a week. Previously, it was $600 a week. As the COVID numbers are reduced, the economy is opening and, in particular, restaurants are becoming more popular. Unfortunately, an unintended consequence of the enhanced unemployment compensation benefits is that restaurants cannot find workers to staff operations, e.g., waitstaff, cooks, etc. Most of these jobs pay well above minimum wage with tips, etc. Unfortunately, some restaurants are permanently closing, while others are reducing their hours.