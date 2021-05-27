Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

Crews Contain Brush Fire To Six Acres Next To Interstate 580

By Bay City News Service
SFGate
 6 days ago

Crews contained a brush fire to six acres Wednesday afternoon near the Altamont Pass. Firefighters from Alameda County Fire Department, Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department and Cal Fire responded to a 2:33 p.m. report of a brush fire on the south side of Interstate 580 east of North Flynn and Carrol roads.

