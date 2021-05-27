Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Should You Get a Colonoscopy After 75?

By Chris Kissell
moneytalksnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTypically, medical professionals recommend that older Americans can stop routine screenings for colorectal cancer after the age of 75. But is that suggestion always wise?. Maybe not, if a new study is right. Massachusetts General Hospital researchers say continued screenings for those older than 75 and in otherwise good health can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer and colorectal cancer-related death by around 40%. Those findings were published in May in the journal JAMA Oncology.

www.moneytalksnews.com
View All 25 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Colonoscopy#Cancer Screening#Age Groups#Cancer Risk#Cardiovascular Risk#Cardiovascular Disease#Health Data#Americans#Jama Oncology#Routine Screenings#Medical Professionals#Continued Screenings#Individual Risk Factors#Deaths#Compensation#Disclosure#Solid Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerMedicalXpress

Colorectal cancer screening past age 75 lowers cancer death risk for most

Screening for colorectal cancer—the second most common cause of cancer-related death in the United States—can save lives by detecting both pre-cancerous lesions that can be removed during the screening procedure, and colorectal cancer in its early stages, when it is highly curable. Screening is most commonly performed with endoscopy: visualization...
Canceroklahoman.com

Understanding new CDC recommendations for colon cancer screening

I read that the Centers for Disease Control recently revised its guidelines for colon cancer screening. What are the new standards, and why did things change?. The CDC is now recommending that in healthy people, routine screenings for colon cancer begin at age 45. This new guidance drops the age to begin regular screenings, most commonly done with a colonoscopy, from 50 to 45.
CancerCape Gazette

New tools help find colon cancer earlier; don't wait to be screened

Colorectal cancer can be a devastating illness, and it accounts for about 50,000 deaths each year in the United States, making it the country’s second-leading cause of cancer death. But colon cancer’s slow growth rate – it usually takes years for a precancerous growth to turn into a tumor –...
Healthmibluesperspectives.com

What Colonoscopy Results Show You About Your Health

Colonoscopies are an effective tool to help prevent colon cancer and are recommended for everyone beginning at age 50. Yet there are many other possible findings doctors may share with you. If you’re not familiar with the terminology, it can sometimes be confusing or concerning. Here are some of the...
Public Healththekatynews.com

7 Reasons Why You Should Get Vaccinated Now

Covid-19 has swept through the world in just over one year. There have already been over 160 million infections worldwide and more than three million deaths. Just as the rate of infection slows for one nation, it picks up in another because of new variants. The vaccines for Covid-19 are...
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

ASCO: Oncologists Underestimate Patient Use of Complementary Medicine

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) – Oncologists may substantially underestimate how many breast cancer patients are using complementary medicine, according to the results of a survey scheduled to be presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held virtually from June 4 to 8. In...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Eat, It Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia

The prospect of developing dementia is a daunting thought, not least because those who suffer from the disease often fail to recognize its signs. Cognitive symptoms such as memory loss—though central to the illness—can hinder a diagnosis by leaving the patient disoriented and less likely to seek medical care. That's exactly why it can be so useful to know the early symptoms of dementia that frequently preempt cognitive decline. While there is currently no cure for this neurological condition, spotting a problem early may allow you to pursue meaningful interventions to manage your symptoms.
Mental HealthPosted by
KARE 11

What is perinatal anxiety and when should you get help?

MINNEAPOLIS — When Erin Leach welcomed her son about nine months ago, something felt off. "I was so overcome with emotion and that anxiety of what was going to happen to him. Was he going to be sick? Was something going to go wrong? It made it really hard to be a new mom," she said.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Health Matters: Educating Patients of Diabetes

It can cause excessive thirst, frequent urination, and increased hunger. “Diabetes over the past 10 years is actually increasing and the numbers of new diagnosis, the estimate through the CDC now is one in 10 Americans are diabetic. Unfortunately, more and more children are getting that diagnosis as well,” said Amy Frantz, a nurse practitioner with Lee Health.
CancerPosted by
Ladders

Drinking this many cups of coffee a day may prevent this deadly cancer

Craving another cup of coffee? Well, indulge yourself because it may just save your life. In a new study published in the JAMA Oncology journal, researchers from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute found that drinking three to four cups of coffee a day can dramatically reduce one’s risk of dying of colon cancer. The findings primarily concerned anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties found in coffee.
Allegheny County, PApittsburghmagazine.com

Why Patience Is Key After You Get Your COVID Vaccination

The number of COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County continues to drop as vaccinations continue. According to Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen, the daily average case rate is about 130. Most recently, there were fewer than 100 cases a day, something that hasn’t happened since Oct. 12, 2020.
CancerHealthline

Is Emphysema Cancer?

Lung cancer is among the most common cancers worldwide. In the United States and other industrialized countries, it’s the major cause of cancer mortality. Emphysema is a term that describes structural changes in the lung associated with chronic obstruction pulmonary disease (COPD)‚ but it’s not cancer. The two lung diseases...
CancerPosted by
Best Life

The Early Symptom of Ovarian Cancer You Could Be Missing, Experts Say

Sometimes our bodies send us warning signals that are difficult to decode or easy to brush off as no big deal. Even common and serious diseases like cancer, the leading cause of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), can come with a wide range of symptoms, some of which are obvious, like a lump, and others that are easy to miss, like weight loss. As with most potentially deadly diseases, early detection is key with cancer, and that means being aware of the symptoms and when you need to seek medical advice.
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Ways to help prevent colon cancer

One of the leading causes of cancer death in the Western world is colon cancer. Experts recently lowered the age of screening from age 50 to age 45. This is because of an alarming increase in the rate of colon cancer in younger people. The majority of colon cancers are...
HealthPosted by
northfortynews

Dealing with Drug Problems? Here’s Why You Should Get Professional Help

An addiction to drugs can be so tough but sadly it is a far too common problem. When you develop a drug problem, it can be easy to become isolated and lose contact and understanding with your loved ones. You may feel like you are totally alone and don’t have anyone to turn to but this doesn’t have to be the case. There are various addiction treatment centers and support programs that can offer you the help you need to get over your drug problems and begin your new life.
Home & GardenFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Why you should give yourself permission to "get dirty"

Therapist Jesse Shepherd says studies have found that there are mycobacteria in dirt that stimulates the production of seratonin, similarly affecting neurons the way medications like Prozac do. This is not a replacement for medications, rather an excellent support, Jessie says. Dirt excites our brain and releases dopamine in our...