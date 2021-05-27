Should You Get a Colonoscopy After 75?

Sometimes our bodies send us warning signals that are difficult to decode or easy to brush off as no big deal. Even common and serious diseases like cancer, the leading cause of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), can come with a wide range of symptoms, some of which are obvious, like a lump, and others that are easy to miss, like weight loss. As with most potentially deadly diseases, early detection is key with cancer, and that means being aware of the symptoms and when you need to seek medical advice.