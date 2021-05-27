Should You Get a Colonoscopy After 75?
Typically, medical professionals recommend that older Americans can stop routine screenings for colorectal cancer after the age of 75. But is that suggestion always wise?. Maybe not, if a new study is right. Massachusetts General Hospital researchers say continued screenings for those older than 75 and in otherwise good health can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer and colorectal cancer-related death by around 40%. Those findings were published in May in the journal JAMA Oncology.www.moneytalksnews.com