Facebook to Allow Speculation on ‘Man-Made’ Coronavirus Origins

By Simon Kent
Big Hollywood
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook announced Wednesday it will no longer remove claims addressing the possible origins of the coronavirus and whether it is man-made or manufactured. Facebook released a memo detailing its new stance, pointing to “ongoing investigations” as reason for its change of heart while adding the proviso other restrictions remain. In...

www.breitbart.com
#Man Made#Conspiracy Theories#Social Media Science#Chinese Companies#Project Veritas#The Chinese Embassy#Abc News#Origins#Vaccine Concerns#Mankind#Biological Laboratories#Social Media Companies#Ongoing Investigations#Public Health Experts#Policies#World#Google Owned Youtube#International Cooperation#Wuhan
Internetspectrumnews1.com

Facebook reverses policy on blocking posts suggesting COVID-19 was man-made

Facebook has lifted its ban on posts suggesting the virus that causes COVID-19 was man-made. Facebook says it will no longer remove posts claiming that the virus that causes COVID-19 was man-made. Speculation that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab, long considered a conspiracy theory by many, has gained...
Internetslashdot.org

Facebook Ends Ban on Posts Asserting Covid-19 Was Man-Made

Facebook Inc. has ended its ban on posts asserting Covid-19 was man-made or manufactured, a policy shift that reflects a deepening debate over the origins of the pandemic that was first identified in Wuhan, China, almost 18 months ago. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that three researchers from China’s...
Internetworldcapitaltimes.com

Facebook lifts ban on posts claiming COVID-19 was man-made as Wuhan theories surge

But the focus of late has been on the notion that the virus may have accidentally escaped from the lab, not that it was man-made or purposely released — theories that could now propagate on Facebook. Genetic studies of the virus have found flaws in the protein it uses to bind to human cells. Those are features that someone trying to engineer a bioweapon likely would have avoided.
Public HealthPost-Crescent

Biden tells agencies to step up probe into coronavirus origins; William Shakespeare, first man to get vaccinated, dies: COVID-19 updates

Days after a U.S. intelligence report revived concerns about the origins of COVID-19, President Joe Biden said Wednesday he has asked the intelligence community to "redouble" its investigatory efforts into how and where the coronavirus emerged. "I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and...
Internetksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 05.27 – Facebook Ends Ban on Posts Saying COVID is Man-Made

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. Facebook will no longer ban posts suggesting COVID is man-made amid mounting calls for further investigation into the pandemic’s origins. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) believes that intelligence on COVID-19 originating from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is forthcoming,...
U.S. PoliticsWebMD

Biden Orders Investigation into Coronavirus Origins

May 28, 2021 -- President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence agencies on Wednesday to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus and report back in 90 days. Biden indicated that two possibilities are still on the table — the prominent theory that it was transmitted from an animal to humans outside of a lab or that it was accidentally leaked from a lab. He said the CIA and other intelligence agencies hadn’t yet reached a consensus on how the coronavirus began in China.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Coronavirus testing made quick and easy

King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) A new rapid coronavirus test developed by KAUST scientists can deliver highly accurate results in less than 15 minutes. The diagnostic, which brings together electrochemical biosensors with engineered protein constructs, allows clinicians to quickly detect bits of the virus with a precision...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Exclusive: How Amateur Sleuths Broke the Wuhan Lab Story and Embarrassed the Media

For most of last year, the idea that the coronavirus pandemic could have been triggered by a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China, was largely dismissed as a racist conspiracy theory of the alt-right. The Washington Post in early 2020 accused Senator Tom Cotton of "fanning the embers of a conspiracy theory that has been repeatedly debunked by experts." CNN jumped in with "How to debunk coronavirus conspiracy theories and misinformation from friends and family." Most other mainstream outlets, from The New York Times ("fringe theory") to NPR ("Scientists debunk lab accident theory"), were equally dismissive. (Newsweek was an exception, reporting in April 2020 that the WIV was involved in gain-of-function research and might have been the site of a lab leak; Mother Jones, Business Insider, the NY Post and FOX News were also exceptions.) But in the last week or so, the story has burst into the public discourse. President Joe Biden has demanded an investigation by U.S. intelligence. And the mainstream media, in an astonishing about-face, is treating the possibility with deadly seriousness.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Fauci Emails: Researcher who funded Wuhan Lab, admits manipulating coronaviruses, thanked Fauci for dismissing lab-leak theory

Just like peeling the onion one layer at a time, the truth about the origin of coronavirus is slowly unraveling. As experts comb through hundreds of pages of Fauci’s emails obtained by The Washington Post and BuzzFeed News through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), new truths are about what Dr. Fauci knew in the early days of coronavirus are now been revealed to the public.
Public Healthworldpoliticsreview.com

The Coronavirus ‘Lab Leak Hypothesis’ Gets a Second Look

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our subscriber-only weekly newsletter, China Note, which includes a look at the week’s top stories and best reads from and about China. Subscribe to receive it by email every Wednesday. If you’re already a subscriber, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly to your email inbox.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

House bills targeting China would launch coronavirus 'origins' probe, allow victims' families to sue Beijing

U.S. House members plan to introduce two bipartisan bills Friday that address the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and would allow victims' families to sue China. The first bill, the "Made in America Emergency Preparedness Act," would establish a 9/11-style bipartisan commission to investigate how the pandemic started. It is being introduced by five Democrats and five Republicans.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

British, Other Western Intel Agencies Assist US in Wuhan Probe

Britain's intelligence agencies - along with other Western European security services - are assisting a new American investigation to try to establish the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials on both sides of the Atlantic. The central focus of the investigation is on the Wuhan Institute of Virology...
Internetplatformer.news

How censorship became the new crisis for social networks

A new presidential administration has a way of resetting the conversation. The election of Donald Trump in 2016 triggered a global reckoning over the power that tech platforms have to spread misinformation and empower right-wing authoritarians. Since Joe Biden took office, I’ve been eager to see how the broader conversation around tech and society would change. And just a few months in, it’s clear that the prevailing narrative has flipped: the big story is no longer about what Big Tech is leaving up — it’s about what the platforms are taking down.