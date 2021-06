We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. Prog rock had many different variations in the early 70’s. From the bombast of ELP to the keyboard & guitar pyrotechnics of Yes…to the folkie earnestness of Fairport Convention and rock based tales of Jethro Tull. Of all the bands working at the time, the Moody Blues might have been the prettiest. Not in their looks but in the ways they melded melodies from their rock instruments to the classical orchestras that accompanied them.