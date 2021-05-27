Cancel
New Carolina Journal Online Features

By Mitch Kokai
 6 days ago
Mitch Kokai is senior political analyst for the John Locke Foundation.

lockerroom.johnlocke.org
Raleigh, NC
Politics
@LockerRoom

N.C. Featured in Forbes Article About States With Fiscal Restraint

Patrick Gleason of Americans for Tax Reform cites North Carolina in his latest Forbes column. As Congress and the Biden White House push for an unprecedented increase in federal spending, Republicans in opposition grapple with the fact that the GOP significantly ratcheted up federal spending during President Donald Trump’s time in office. While most members of Congress show no interest in reining in the growth of federal spending, legislators and governors in state capitals around the U.S., however, are demonstrating that government spending restraint is both achievable as a policy goal and is also politically popular. The states where officials are keeping spending in check are leading by example and sending a message to Washington that public finances can be put in order, so long as the political courage is there to do so. …
Colleges
Arkansas Times

Publisher Hussman discouraged University of North Carolina from hiring 1619 writer at journalism school named for him

The Assembly got to the bottom of a question pregnant since news that the University of North Carolina Board of Trustees, under pressure from conservatives, had refused to grant tenure to Nikole Hannah Jones when hired as a distinguished professor in its journalism school. That school was named for Walter Hussman, publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette after he gave a $25 million gift to the school, his alma and that of his daughter now editor of the newspaper.
Daily Advance

NC politics explained in one word: Race

A national political reporter recently asked me how I would explain North Carolina politics to a class of college students. It has always been about race. It still is. The latest front is the battle at UNC-Chapel Hill over tenure for a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. Conservatives cloak their objections to her in academic robes. But they dislike Nikole Hannah-Jones, a UNC alumna and New York Times reporter, because she produced “The 1619 Project” about slavery’s impact on America.
MinoritiesMorganton News Herald

Race defines NC politics - again

A national political reporter recently asked me how I would explain North Carolina politics to a class of college students. It has always been about race. It still is. The latest front is the battle at UNC-Chapel Hill over tenure for a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. Conservatives cloak their objections to her in academic robes. But they dislike Nikole Hannah-Jones, a UNC alumna and New York Times reporter, because she produced “The 1619 Project” about slavery’s impact on America.
Raleigh, NC
@LockerRoom

John Locke Foundation Files Friend-of-the-Court Brief In Case Challenging North Carolina’s Certificate-of-Need Law

RALEIGH — The John Locke Foundation has filed an amicus brief in Singleton v. NC DHHS, the lawsuit filed against the State of North Carolina by New Bern eye surgeon Dr. Jay Singleton. The brief was filed in Wake County Superior Court and was written by Jon Guze, Locke’s senior fellow in legal studies and a licensed attorney with 20 years of experience.
Public Health
@LockerRoom

Why North Carolina Is Very Likely At Herd Immunity Now

Today North Carolina should hit a new threshold in the Covid-19 era: over a million confirmed cases since the pandemic began. But North Carolina may already be at a more important threshold: herd immunity. Gov. Roy Cooper’s standard for removing all of his restrictions on people (including taking face masks...
Jobs

Journalism Jobs

NOTE: Besides the resources here, follow these journalism job-related hashtags on Twitter: #journalismjobs, #jjobs, #journojobs, #mediadiversity #PubMediaJobs. Contains tips and guides for not just West Coast journalists, but all early career journos starting out as staffers and freelancers. There’s an overview of freelance writing, a guide to journalism job interviews, and more.
Economy

Denver Business Journal names new editor in chief

Kourtney Geers, who has served as managing editor of the Denver Business Journal since mid-2018, is the paper’s new editor in chief, top officials with the publication announced Thursday. Geers succeeds Rebecca Troyer, who left last month to become director of email publications for American City Business Journals, the Charlotte,...
Fayetteville, NC

New Business Journal To Serve Fayetteville, Surrounding Counties

A new business journal will soon debut to serve the Fayetteville metropolitan statistical area. The Greater Fayetteville Business Journal is set to launch May 28, according to a news release. Coverage in print and digital offerings will range from in-depth stories on economic trends. and opportunities to profiles of new...
Colleges
@LockerRoom

Martin Center President Explores the Hannah-Jones Controversy

Jenna Robinson of the Martin Center focuses on the controversy surrounding UNC-Chapel Hill’s hiring of New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones. Last week, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees came under fire for “viewpoint discrimination” over its decision not to offer tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones, who will join UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism in July. An anonymous source reported that the decision was “a very political thing.”
Society

Moral Leadership: A Conversation with Dr. Nicholas Harvey and Dr. Robert Franklin, Part II

Dr. Nicholas Harvey initiated a series at Edge Leadership entitled Policy for Liberation. The purpose of the event is to discuss hopes, fears, dreams, and aspirations for Black liberation in US policy. In this excerpt, Dr. Robert Franklin articulates his thinking on “moral leadership.” Dr. Franklin serves as the inaugural chair of the James T. and Berta R. Laney Chair in Moral Leadership at Emory University.
Small Business
@LockerRoom

IN BOX: Burr, Tillis Call On Cooper To Help Small Businesses Struggling to Find Workers

North Carolina’s two U.S. senators – Richard Burr and Thom Tillis – released the following statement on Wednesday, May 26. (emphasis is mine) Today, Senators Richard Burr (R-NC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) called on Governor Roy Cooper to address North Carolina’s employment shortage, which is harming small businesses across the state. The Senators released the following statement:
Industry
@LockerRoom

Placing Pipeline Politics in Perspective

Kevin Williamson of National Review Online dissents from the publication’s official stance on Russian pipeline politics. Conservatives have it wrong on Nord Stream 2 in particular because conservatives have it wrong on U.S.-EU relations in general. The U.S.-EU relationship will be the most important bulwark for liberal-democratic values against the Chinese challenge in the coming decades — if Washington and Brussels don’t screw it up.
Colleges
@LockerRoom

Harvard Makes Dubious Claims in Defending Race-Based Admissions

Kevin Daley of the Washington Free Beacon highlights Harvard’s inconsistent arguments in favor of its disputed admissions process. Harvard University this week urged the Supreme Court to reject a challenge to its affirmative action policies, but its brief is more likely to aggravate the conservative majority than pacify its well-documented hostility to race-conscious policies.
Posted by
@LockerRoom

Martin Center Column Highlights Debate Over ‘Inequity’

Caroline Breshears writes for the Martin Center about higher education’s focus on “inequity.”. The fight for “equity” in higher education is a story-driven project. As the Annie E. Casey Foundation explains, “To illuminate racism, we need to ‘name it, frame it and explain it.’” This process is essential because “a common language creates a narrative that makes it easier to communicate the commitment to racial equity…and creates a platform for coordinated work toward equitable outcomes.”
Politics
Toledo, Ohio

Chief of Staff to Take New Position in North Carolina

Toledo Chief of Staff Catherine Crosby will leave her position with the City of Toledo on June 11 to take the town manager position in Apex, N.C., Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced today. “Katy has been a faithful and fearless leader for Toledo,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “I am grateful for her...