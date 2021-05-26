Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund accepting applications for COVID-19 relief funding

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Cindy Axne is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation that provides additional funding for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The Iowa Democrat says the bill would ensure that restaurants in the state and their workers receive the aid they requested through COVID-19 relief programs. The 28-billion-dollar fund was part of the American Rescue Plan and provided grants to help restaurants and bars survive the pandemic and navigate re-opening. The application period closed in less than a month due to overwhelming demand. Axne says the legislation will add 60-billion dollars and allow existing applications to be fully funded by the Small Business Administration.