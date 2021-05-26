Cancel
Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund accepting applications for COVID-19 relief funding

By Bee Group Newspapers
kentonbee.com
 29 days ago

Rep. Brian Higgins has announced that the Restaurant Revitalization Fund – which provides struggling restaurants with federal COVID-19 relief using funding from the American Rescue Plan – is now accepting applications. Run by the Small Business Administration, the fund includes $28.6 billion in federal pandemic relief funding, which is available to eligible restaurants, bars and other qualifying businesses impacted by […]

www.kentonbee.com
