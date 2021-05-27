Cancel
Wilton, CT

Wilton Designated One of the Best Communities for Music Education

By Reader Contributed to GMW
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article was compiled from a press release. Wilton has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education. designation from The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. Now in its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

