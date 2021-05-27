After all that May rain, it's looking warmer and drier for the Bank Holiday weekend

Quite a contrast this morning across the UK. Glorious sunshine for some but there is low cloud from the North Sea and fog patches elsewhere. Wide areas have sunshine and a fine start for Thursday, although feeling cool. More sunshine will appear and with light winds, it will feel warmer today, into the low 20sC. The Bank Holiday weekend is also looking warmer, with drier weather finally. It’s not quite a straightforward story though. Out west there is a weather front. This will edge over Ireland slowly today and bring rain to Northern Ireland by this evening and overnight. That weakness remains for Saturday. As pressure builds, it protects the UK from any more incoming Atlantic weather systems. However, by Bank Holiday that protection begins to yield from the NW.