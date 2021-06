Nobody seemed more upset with what happened Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark than Phillies second baseman Jean Segura. Well, maybe nobody other than manager Joe Girardi. Segura and Girardi had a confrontation in the Phillies’ dugout during the 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla. Segura misplayed a ball in the bottom of the first inning. Girardi, who pleaded for his team on Saturday night to “just catch the ball,” said something to Segura afterward. Segura said something back. Phillies third-base coach Dusty Wathan stepped between the two as Girardi returned to his side of the dugout. J.T. Realmuto and infield coach Juan Castro stepped in, too.