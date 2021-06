If anyone needs additional motivation to a COVID-19 vaccination, is a chance to win up to $5 million a good enough reason to go?. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state will be giving away a free Mega Multiplier lottery ticket for those who haven’t yet received a vaccine if they travel to one of the 10 major vaccination hubs. In Westchester, the Yonkers armory is one of the 10 sites throughout the state where the lottery tickets will be given away.