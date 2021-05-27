Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction technologies, is pleased to announce that processing operations at its oil sands plant at Asphalt Ridge (the 'POSP') has been restarted after a suspension of operations following receipt on 14 May 2021 of a Cessation Order ('CO') from Utah's Department of Oil, Gas and Mining ('DOGM').