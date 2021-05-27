Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Hyde: Panthers ending should be a beginning | Commentary

By Dave Hyde
Orlando Sentinel
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormally, at the end of a Florida Panthers season, the idea is to simply add another year to the question of how much their fans can endure. Now it’s 25 years without advancing in the playoffs. With another management team in place. With more unwanted questions facing the off-season. But...

www.orlandosentinel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Joel Quenneville
Person
Spencer Knight
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Jack Mckeon
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Tampa Bay Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Panthers Should Not Attempt to Bring in Patrik Laine

The Florida Panthers ended their season in disappointment after being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the first round. Naturally, the team would look to improve so that history does not repeat itself. In addition, the moves will be handled by general manager Bill Zito, a nominee for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. Even before the start of free agency, rumors are already coming Zito’s way.
NHLwetaskiwintimes.com

Calgary's Logan Thompson soaking up experience as Golden Knights' third-string goalie

It’s fitting, when you think about it, that Logan Thompson landed in Las Vegas. It was just two-plus years ago that the Calgary-raised backstop bet on himself, deciding that he’d skip out of school after only one season with the Brock University Badgers and try instead to prove his puck-stopping prowess in the minor-pro ranks.
NHLESPN

Vegas Golden Knights' Peter DeBoer: 'No doubt' Marc-Andre Fleury's miscue carried over into OT loss

The Vegas Golden Knights were less than two minutes away from victory in Game 3 on Friday night -- and then goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury tried playing the puck behind his net. With his team leading 2-1 late in the third period, Fleury collected a Canadiens dump-in behind his own net but accidentally sent the puck into his skates, kicking it to open ice -- and leaving the net wide open for Josh Anderson to stuff in a score-tying goal.
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Tacks on three more points

Kucherov registered three assists and three shots in Monday's 8-0 victory over the Islanders in Game 5. Kucherov added to his league-leading point total with assists on second-period goals by Ondrej Palat, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point, the latter two coming on the power play. Kucherov tops all players in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) and will take an eight-game point streak into Game 6 on Wednesday.
NFLPosted by
93.1 WZAK

The Panthers are starting back at the beginning with Sam Darnold

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. “Sean Ryan (Panthers Quarterback Coach) even was asked about rebuilding Sam Darnold as if he was Anakin at the end of Episode 3, soon-to-be Darth Vader.”. Nick Wilson and Stan Norfleet started Friday’s show with the comments...
NFLchatsports.com

4 reasons the Carolina Panthers should be on Hard Knocks in 2021

The Carolina Panthers are eligible for HBO’s Hard Knocks documentary in 2021 and there are plenty of reasons why they should be chosen. HBO’s blockbuster annual documentary series Hard Knocks is something fans across the league look forward to every offseason. It is a sensational insight into what goes on throughout an organization during training camp and the preseason, focusing on team decisions and personal stories that capture the heart one way or another.
NFLchatsports.com

Hyde: Dolphins move on from Nova, but years of memories remain | Commentary

Sometimes an era just ends. No loud farewell. No big moment. Sometimes it’s just left to someone with institutional knowledge like former Miami Dolphins security director Stu Weinstein to make a request to a few remaining co-workers:. The final practice at the Dolphins’ facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie...
NFLYardbarker

Roundtable: Should the Panthers Make Changes/Updates to Their Uniforms?

Uniforms are always changing in both college football and in the NFL. However, the Carolina Panthers have pretty much had the same uniform design for their entire existence with some subtle changes here and there. For this week's All Panthers Roundtable, we discuss whether or not the Panthers should make...
NFLchatsports.com

Hyde: Pro sports struggle with players taking COVID vaccine | Commentary

Allen Hurns opted out of last NFL season due to health concerns about the coronavirus and the impending birth of his son, Chase. Back with the Miami Dolphins, he has some concerns of returning — “It’s like being a rookie,” he said — and surely of a crowded receiving room.
Soccerquestmedianetwork.co.uk

Hyde continue squad rebuild

Hyde United have announced the next set of players to have agreed terms for the 2021/22 season. Hyde United have announced the next set of players to have agreed terms for the 2021/22 season. Midfielders Liam Tongue, Kingsley James, Jack Sherratt and Janni Lipka are all back at Ewen Fields...
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde: Their most important trait? One question for Jaelan Phillips, Bill Zito, Butch Davis and others | Commentary

What do you think is your most important trait — mental or physical — that’s allowed you to succeed? One simple question brings a multitude of answers. Victoria Azarenka, pro tennis player: “It all comes down to weapons. Developing them. Using them. Some players are more talented physically. Some have more grit or hustle to make wins possible. For me, I feel I’ve been blessed with a tennis ...
Delta, CODelta County Independent

Panthers roll over Cortez, lose to Lutheran to end baseball season

Delta High School’s Panthers were extremely young, and successful, in the 2021 baseball season. With only four seniors on the roster, the Panthers finished third in the always tough 3A Western Slope League with an 8-4 record and finished the season with an overall record of 10-8, including a 15-4 upset win over Cortez in round one of the Class 3A Region 1 tournament in Denver, and a 10-3 loss to No. 1 Lutheran. The Region 1 tournament was held in Denver.
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Nikita Kucherov shares details about his recovery process

Following the elimination game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes’ defenceman Dougie Hamilton made a remark, that his team “lost to a team that’s $18 million over the cap“. This quote however was taken out of context by many media outlets, as Hamilton also added that he has no problem with it.
NHLmatchsticksandgasoline.com

2021 Report Card: Elias Lindholm

52.85 CF%, 52.11 xGF%, -0.27 CFRrel%, -2.34 xGFRel%. MarkParkinson14: A If you look at the past grades, reader grades and our grades as writers, you can tell what Elias Lindholm is: consistently great. Every season he has been here has been an eye opening experience and his 56 games performance from this year was nothing short of that. He was tied for the team lead in goals with Johnny Gaudreau and just two points off the pace for being tops in that category as well. He just doesn’t make mistakes on the ice and once Darryl Sutter paired Lindholm, Gaudreau and Tkachuk together things really took off for the Flames. People can gripe about a certain player going to Carolina in the trade that brought Lindholm here, but the Flames clearly won that trade hands down.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Three moves Packers should make before 2021 season begins

In June, the majority of roster building is complete and it’s time to focus on preparations for the regular season. For the Green Bay Packers, they’ve done a good job of building the roster over the past few months, but there is still work to be done before they kick off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde: Don’t pamper Tua like 76ers babied Ben Simmons to failure | Commentary

They were the other franchise that tanked for tomorrow, the other team that traded talent for draft picks, the other front office sold sacrifice for some shimmering championship on the horizon. The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t exactly the Miami Dolphins. The 76ers pushed a platform of softness. They pampered players in a manner the Dolphins haven’t, overpaid them before proof of greatness and ...
NHLMelfort Journal

OILERS NOTES: Should Edmonton be looking at Nolan Patrick?

The Edmonton Oilers clearly need a right-shot, third-line centre after the experiment with Kyle Turris fizzled last season. Every centre they have is a lefty—Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins if resigned, Jujhar Khaira, Ryan McLeod, Devin Shore. For face-offs alone, they need a right-shot in their bottom six. Penalty-killer...