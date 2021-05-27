Cancel
The Sandman casts Kirby Howell-Baptise, Patton Oswalt, Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry, David Thewlis and more

By Ricky Church
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeil Gaiman and Netflix have revealed the next round of casting for the anticipated series adaptation of Gaiman’s The Sandman and it is quite a large group as a dozen actors have been announced. Starring in The Sandman is Kirby Howell-Baptise (The Good Place), Patton Oswalt (Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.), Mason Alexander Park (Transplants), Donna Preston (Loves Spell), Razane Jammal (Paranormal), Joely Richardson (Snowden), Niamh Walsh (Good Omens), David Thewlis (Wonder Woman), Stephen Fry (The Man Who Knew Infinity), Jenna Coleman (Victoria), Sandra James Young (EastEnders) and newcomer Kyo Ra.

