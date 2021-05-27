Atlantic Personnel & Finance Committee discusses Housing Infrastructure opportunity

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Personnel & Finance Committee discussed Housing Infrastructure Estimates at their meeting Wednesday evening.

Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said Keith Steffens is willing to sell a few lots to test the demand for new housing. He would not object to the City completing the connection between East 17th Street and Aspen Drive, which is currently just a gravel pathway.

Completing the connection would bring two new lots online, and a possible third could be completed with a subdivision of the land. John Lund requested permission to get a cost estimate from Snyder & Associates. The Personnel & Finance Committee agreed this would be a good investment and permitted Lund to contact Snyder & Associates.