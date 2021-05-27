Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Personnel & Finance Committee discusses Housing Infrastructure opportunity

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481qCC_0aD3DDjs00

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Personnel & Finance Committee discussed Housing Infrastructure Estimates at their meeting Wednesday evening.

Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said Keith Steffens is willing to sell a few lots to test the demand for new housing. He would not object to the City completing the connection between East 17th Street and Aspen Drive, which is currently just a gravel pathway.

Completing the connection would bring two new lots online, and a possible third could be completed with a subdivision of the land. John Lund requested permission to get a cost estimate from Snyder & Associates. The Personnel & Finance Committee agreed this would be a good investment and permitted Lund to contact Snyder & Associates.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Atlantic, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic City#Investment#Cost Estimates#Snyder Associates#Demand#Aspen Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council revamping election process

(Atlantic) The City of Atlantic is set to elect a new mayor this fall for the first time in 12 years. Before the process begins the City Council is changing the procedure. Under the current “plurality-takes-all” system one only needs to get the most votes on the first and only ballot to win. In other words, less than 50.01% of the vote is required to become Mayor if votes are scattered among several candidates. At least a handful of individuals have already expressed interest in running. Members of the Council have voiced a concern over the current structure, including Dick Cassady. “Under the plurality which is what we have right now you could see a winner get 25% of the vote. That’s not a majority of what everybody wants. There’s 75% that didn’t vote for them.”
Audubon County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Heartland Divide II in Audubon County enters construction phase

(Audubon) Phase II of the Heartland Divide Wind Energy project in Audubon County is heading into its next step. Bo McGee with NextEra Energy says all requests have been taken care of which clears the way for 72 turbines to go up. “It will generate 200 megawatts of wind generated energy.” McGee says, “That energy is 100% wind energy. It’s clean, efficient, and generated right here in Audubon County.”
Clarinda, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Clarinda City Council approves changes to Employee Handbook and a number of pay applications

(Clarinda) The Clarinda City Council approved changes to the Employee Handbook at their meeting last week. According to the Council Minutes, changes include employee increased health insurance premium contribution rate to 12%; a raise for full-time employees $ .50 and $ .25 for permanent part-time employees; full-time salaried employees increase 3%, a $ .90 raise for the Public Works Department, and changes to the Clarinda Police Department Base Wage Rates.
Mills County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Reports Zero News Cases of COVID-19 for Week Ending June 1

(Glenwood) For the first week in over one year, Mills County reported no new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly report from May 25 to June 1. “It’s a monumental relief to be on this side of the pandemic,” said Mills County Public Health Director Julie Lynes. “Cases rose sharply just before Thanksgiving last year, with a record 220 positive cases in Mills County, in a week reporting period. We urge anyone who has not yet received the vaccine to schedule an appointment now. Our goal is to get the vaccine to 100-percent of our community, so everyone is protected.”
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Cass County Health System Rebrands as Cass Health

Atlantic — Effective officially on July 1, 2021, Cass County Health System will be known as Cass Health. “As an independent hospital, we can be nimble and sensitive to the needs of the patients, families, and communities we serve. Over the past four years, we have recruited more than 30 new providers to the community, and we have been modernizing, updating, and renovating several areas inside and outside the walls of the hospital. During this renovation process, we along with our board, decided it was the right time to update our name,” said Cass Health CEO Brett Altman.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Supervisor Chairman Steve Baier reacting to Assessor’s Resignation

(Atlantic) Cass County Supervisor Chairman Steve Baier reacts to Assessor Brenda Nelson’s resignation for the Ames’s City Assessor’s position. “Brenda has a lot of years of experience here in Cass County, and well respected among other Assessor’s evidenced by her role as President of the Assessor’s organization on the statewide level,” said Baier, who says the Conference Board will be meeting this afternoon. “It’s going to be a challenge to fill that position,” said Baier. “There are certain qualifications required by Iowa Code that a person has to have to fill the Assessor’s position. We have a conference board meeting this afternoon at 5:30, which will be the primary topic of that meeting.
Cass County, IAswiowanewssource.com

IDOT Five-Year Plan Includes Projects in Cass and Adair Counties

The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning for six bridge repair projects in Cass County over the next five years according to a draft of the $3.6 billion Iowa Transportation Improvement Program presented to the Transportation Commission Tuesday. The program identifies a variety of projects in Iowa’s multimodal transportation system...
Cass County, IAswiowanewssource.com

Cass County Assessor Leaving For Ames Job

CASS COUNTY – Cass County Assessor Brenda Nelson will be leaving her job near the end of the month after she accepted an assessors job from the City of Ames Wednesday night. Nelson said Thursday she saw the job online, and thought it would be a good opportunity for her.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Area Recreation Meeting identifies Splash Pad as Top Priority

(Atlantic) The Nishna Valley Family YMCA and Healthy Cass County released their project survey ranking potential community projects. Dan Haynes, Executive Director of the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, presented many potential community projects at a public meeting in April. The attendees were asked to rank the projects. The most interesting projects were number one, a Splash Pad, a senior center, and outdoor pool space at the YMCA, a children’s museum, a teen center, and an area trail development.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Rotary presents $500 to SHIFT ATL

(Atlantic) Atlantic Rotarian Ruth Sears presents a $500.00 check to Alexis Fleener with SHIFT ATL. SHIFT ATL is hosting their inaugural Farm to Table dinner fundraiser in July. The organization’s vision is to “shift the direction of Atlantic’s social and economic development opportunities by leveraging partnerships (farmers, local vendors, and locally sourced and grown food).
Cass County, IAswiowanewssource.com

Reynolds supports change in mental health funding

DES MOINES — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that she supported a plan that would shift mental health funding from the county to the state, potentially saving counties $100 million a year. The idea is part of a tax cut proposal put forth by state Republicans that Reynolds says...