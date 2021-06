Some of the world's toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympics, from the coach who can't touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan's restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he couldn't lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. "I was very surprised in the beginning," said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold-medallist at the Seoul 1988 Olympics. "It's very difficult for the coach because sometimes you need to check that the trigger is clear, or check the weight of the trigger or help the shooter to adjust some parts," he added.