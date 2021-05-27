ED ADAMCZYK: Waiting for a sign? Here it comes.

“Bring us your tired, your poor, your quarantined masses yearning to breathe free.”. It’s that punishing time of year again. No, it’s not that crush of visitors descending upon us, finding sanctuary from the oppressive inland heat in the peak mercury triad of Riverside, Phoenix, and Vegas. Or the people just over the hill packing their picnics with treats from their native Latin American, Asian, and Middle Eastern cultures, adding welcome diversity to our white-bread town. Or the kids who come to South Laguna beaches to make out by the crashing waves, enjoying the greatest free show on mother earth–the ocean. Yes they crowd our city and litter and defecate and that, I’m afraid, is the cost of living in an incredible resort town. But I’m not talking about any of them.