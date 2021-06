ROSELAND - Borough resident Daniel Keenan, a West Orange firefighter, has won the 200 Club Valor Award for his work assisting victims of a car crash July 30, 2019. West Orange’s police and fire departments responded to a report of a crash with injuries on Route 280 that day. Police found the driver of one of the vehicles unresponsive while Keenan and other firefighters found an unresponsive man on the shoulder and other people injured in another accident.