Emma Davison of West Caldwell will deliver the Class of 2021 valedictory address at the College of the Holy Cross commencement ceremony Friday, May 21. She is a political science and Middle Eastern studies double major with a concentration in peace and conflict studies. She has been chairwoman of Pax Christi, a chapter of the Catholic organization for promotion of world peace Pax Christi International, and president of the Alpha Sigma Nu Jesuit Honor Society. She also served as a Gateways Orientation leader and was the head orientation leader this year.