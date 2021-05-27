Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Mother, son found inside trailer along with more than 40 migrants

By César Rodriguez
Houston Chronicle
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 35 checkpoint stopped the smuggling attempt of more than 40 migrants who were in the country illegally, authorities said. The apprehension occurred on Wednesday morning, when agents encountered a commercial trailer at the primary inspection area. Further inspection of the trailer yielded over 40 migrants inside the trailer.

www.chron.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#U S Border Patrol#Checkpoint#U S Border Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
Alton, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Authorities Arrest More Than 100 Migrants at Stash House

EDINBURG, Texas – On Monday, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents apprehend 131 migrants in two stash houses. Yesterday morning, RGV agents in coordination with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alton Police Department arrived at the property in Alton, Texas, suspected of being used for human smuggling. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers witnessed several subjects fleeing from the location into the surrounding area. A Customs and Border Protection air unit assisted in the arrest of multiple subjects attempting to avoid apprehension. A total of 108 migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody, including one identified caretaker. Within the group were five unaccompanied children and two family groups with children as young as 6 years old. The migrants were identified as citizens of Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Ecuador.
ImmigrationLaredo Morning Times

Migrants found under pallets of grass

Four migrants were recently discovered under pallets of grass at the Interstate 35 checkpoint, according to an arrest affidavit. A white Ford F-350 arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint at about 6:45 a.m. on June 10. Authorities identified the driver as Daniel Alarcon-Arreola. A K-9 handler asked Alarcon-Arreola if he could move a bag of mulch that was in the bed of the pickup.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Border Patrol discovers 'inhumane' stash house in Texas with over 100 undocumented immigrants, officials say

Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered a stash house where smugglers were holding over 100 undocumented immigrants, officials said Friday. In a joint effort on Thursday, officials with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and Laredo Police Department worked together to shut down the alleged stash house, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.
Entertainmentlatestnewspost.com

Meet the queens at the top of Mexico’s most ruthless drug cartels

The queens of the Mexican drug cartels are fond of tight jeans, red lipstick and stilettos. They’ve inspired songs and telenovelas. They go by nicknames like “The Little Queen” and “The Missus.”. They’re also as brutal and ruthless as any of their male counterparts, capable of launching all-out war against...
U.S. PoliticsKPVI Newschannel 6

More lethal fentanyl found along the border this year than last

(The Center Square) – Federal authorities have seized significantly more fentanyl along the U.S.-Mexican border in Arizona and California since October than they did in the entire 2020 fiscal year. Since October, authorities have seized 7.000 pounds of the drug, compared to just 4,500 pounds in the entire last fiscal...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Police discover secret compound linked to suspect in Madeleine McCann case

European authorities have discovered a new lead in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann — a secret compound linked to the prime suspect. Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner had access to the compound, located in Portugal’s southern Algarve region where McCann, 3, disappeared in 2007, according to a report. The compound reportedly belonged to Brueckner’s former German girlfriend, Nicole Fehlinger.
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

Drug violence breaks out in Zacatecas and leaves at least 18 dead in a clash between cartels

The violence of the Mexican narco has no stop in Zacatecas, where this week the executions and the crossfire between criminal organizations have left about 30 dead. This Friday, at least 18 people were killed in the municipality of Valparaíso in the umpteenth confrontation between cartels, as confirmed by the authorities. The State is the scene of an increasingly bloody war between the most powerful drug trafficking networks in Mexico: Jalisco Nueva Generación and Sinaloa, who seek to take control of the territory.
Aerospace & DefenseWRAL

Helicopter carrying Colombia's president attacked; all safe

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia — Colombian President Iván Duque said Friday that a helicopter carrying him and several senior officials came under fire in the southern Catatumbo region bordering Venezuela, in a rare instance of a direct attack on a presidential aircraft. Duque said everyone on board the helicopter was safe, including...
Florida StatePosted by
The Charleston Press

‘He was “suspicious person” because he was dressed in black,’ Florida officer repeatedly tasing young boy for no reason

Florida state trooper is under investigation following the incident when he repeatedly used his stun gun on 16-year-old boy who was just waiting for his girlfriend in her yard. The officer allegedly used excessive force and the whole incident was caught on video that became viral in literally hours when surfaced online.
Laredo, TXCBS Austin

FBI seeks help in finding missing Laredo mother, two children

LAREDO, Texas -- The FBI is seeking the public's help in finding a missing mother and her two children from Laredo. The FBI says before the family went missing on June 13, they were visiting relatives in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, approximately 84 miles south of Laredo. The family headed...
Robstown, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

13 immigrants found on train in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The US Border Patrol found more than a dozen immigrants on a cargo train in Robstown. Agents made the discovery Thursday as they were doing their regular checks of the trains in the area. 13 immigrants were found inside an eastbound train, hiding inside a car hauler. All were from Mexico, Guatemala and Ecuador.