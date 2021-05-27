Hot and Dry for SFL

The Hot weather is here and the Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Tomorrow is looking to be a few degrees cooler with that said we’re talking temperatures still hitting the triple digits in some areas. Tonight, will be clear and very warm overnight lows in the mid to upper 60’s not much of a cool down. Tomorrow more hot dry air and breezy winds in the afternoon temperatures for Tri-Cities right at 100 degrees and 95 degrees in Yakima. There is a possibility of stray thunderstorms for Central Oregon and the Blues with lightning strike that could start wild fires. The NWS has issued a Fire Weather watch from Friday morning through Friday night. Friday’s temperatures will drop 10+ degrees with an approaching cold front producing strong gusty winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. High Temps on Friday in the upper 80’s to low 90’s in the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin.