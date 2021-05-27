Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Kingfisher by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Garfield; Kingfisher; Logan; Major; Woods SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR Major...Garfield...Kingfisher western Logan...southeastern Alfalfa...northwestern Canadian eastern Dewey...southeastern Woods...northeastern Custer and Blaine Counties Until 530 AM CDT AT 424 AM CDT, gusty winds associated with nearby showers and storms were occurring across much of Blaine and Major counties and gradually shifting eastward. Most recently, the Mesonet site in Fairview recorded a gust to 48 mph at 420 AM. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPHalerts.weather.gov