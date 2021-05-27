Cancel
Alfalfa County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Kingfisher by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Garfield; Kingfisher; Logan; Major; Woods SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR Major...Garfield...Kingfisher western Logan...southeastern Alfalfa...northwestern Canadian eastern Dewey...southeastern Woods...northeastern Custer and Blaine Counties Until 530 AM CDT AT 424 AM CDT, gusty winds associated with nearby showers and storms were occurring across much of Blaine and Major counties and gradually shifting eastward. Most recently, the Mesonet site in Fairview recorded a gust to 48 mph at 420 AM. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Logan, Payne, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Logan; Payne; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Lincoln County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 319 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain from near Tryon up toward Carney due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northeastern Oklahoma City, eastern Edmond, Chandler, Harrah, Luther, Wellston, Carney, Tryon, Agra, Warwick, Kendrick, Fallis, Avery and Parkland. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Near and southwest of Tryon is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. County roads that have low water crossings may become impassable.
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Payne; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Blaine County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Roger Mills HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust to near 60 mph late this evening and overnight as approaching storms dissipate. * WHERE...West-central Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Canadian County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; McClain; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma Northern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Northwestern McClain County in central Oklahoma Southern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 954 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Blanchard, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Choctaw, Warr Acres, Tuttle, Harrah, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Jones, Nicoma Park, Goldsby and Luther. Rainfall rates of up to an inch per hour are occurring.
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Strong south to southwest winds of 50 to 70 mph. * WHERE...Alfalfa, Grant, Major and Garfield Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very strong winds from decaying thunderstorms will be possible across the warned area over the next couple of hours.
Ellis County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woods; Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northwestern Woodward southeastern Harper...northwestern Woods and north central Ellis Counties Until 715 PM CDT AT 639 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of May, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to one-half inch diameter Wind gusts to 50 MPH
Harper County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harper; Woods; Woodward The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Harper County in northwestern Oklahoma North central Woodward County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Buffalo, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laverne, Buffalo, May, Rosston, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman and Camp Houston. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Lincoln County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Logan, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Payne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Payne...southeastern Logan and northwestern Lincoln Counties Until 100 AM CDT AT 1215 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Fallis, moving northeast at 25 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Frequent cloud to ground lightning
Lincoln County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Logan, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 00:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in central Oklahoma East central Logan County in central Oklahoma Central Payne County in central Oklahoma * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1249 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Coyle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stillwater, Perkins, Ripley and Ingalls. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH