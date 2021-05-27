Cancel
Dickinson County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Dickinson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Dickinson The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas Western Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 429 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported water over K4 near Latimer. Additional heavy rain is possible over the next few hours. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Herington, White City, Latimer and Burdick. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. This warning replaces the flood advisory that was set to expire at 7 am.

Dickinson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DICKINSON COUNTY UNTIL 100 AM CDT At 1225 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Abilene, moving northeast at 20 mph. Another strong thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Abilene, and was also moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Abilene and Enterprise. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 270 and 281.
Dickinson County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Small earthquake rattles part of Dickinson County Sunday

HOPE -- After three earthquakes Saturday, another minor quake rattled part of Dickinson County this morning. A 2.7 magnitude quake struck east-northeast of Hope at 5:43 a.m. Sunday, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. It was centered between Kansas Highway 4 and 800 Avenue on the south and north and Sage Road and Rain Road on the east and west.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Series of earthquakes reported in north-central Kansas

DICKINSON COUNTY — Several earthquakes rattled north-central Kansas this week including a 3.1 magnitude quake early Friday. The quake was centered northeast of Hope in southern Dickinson County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. This follows a series of seven quakes in Jewell County on Thursday including a magnitude 4.1...
Dickinson County, KS1350kman.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake reported in Dickinson County

A small earthquake jolted the Flint Hills early Friday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.1 magnitude quake was reported around 1:30 a.m. in a rural part of Dickinson County, northwest of Herington. An area of rural Jewell County also experienced a similar 3.1 magnitude earthquake Thursday morning. Neither...