Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas Western Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 429 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported water over K4 near Latimer. Additional heavy rain is possible over the next few hours. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Herington, White City, Latimer and Burdick. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. This warning replaces the flood advisory that was set to expire at 7 am.