OxygenOS 11.0.6.6/11.0.8.12 roll out for OnePlus 8/8T series w/ May patch, more

OxygenOS Open Beta 10 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro with plenty of improvements, a couple of new features, and the May 2021 security patch. The OxygenOS Open Beta 10 update was confirmed as rolling out for the 8 and 8 Pro over on the official OnePlus Forums, with the headline addition being that of Bitmoji to the Always-on display feature. It lets you add a personalized Bitmoji avatar that will change position, pose, and facial expression depending on the time, date, and weather conditions. It does require the Bitmoji app to be installed on your device and a registered account for the option to work within device Settings. In all likelihood, most people simply won’t bother with the option we’re sure.