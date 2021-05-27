Cancel
OxygenOS 11.0.6.6/11.0.8.12 roll out for OnePlus 8/8T series w/ May patch, more

By Damien Wilde
9to5Google
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxygenOS 11.0.6.6 and 11.0.8.12 are now rolling out for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T respectively and bringing the May 2021 security patch to the stable update channel. Let’s first say that OnePlus has really started to at least try and get devices updated within the month that security patches are first made publicly available. There is still a long way to go before past problems are resolved but at least recently, the updates appear to have increased in frequency, which is always good to see.

9to5google.com
