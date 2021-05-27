Majority of Nutanix users now employ its homebrew hypervisor
Nutanix has claimed its homebrew AHV hypervisor now runs on 52 percent of nodes used by its customers. The hyperconverged upstart made its name with a hypervisor-agnostic strategy that allowed its management stack to handle VMs created by VMware, Microsoft, and open-source virtualisation frameworks. AHV was revealed in 2015 and Nutanix quickly promoted it as a free alternative to rivals and one more reason to consider its stack.www.theregister.com