Majority of Nutanix users now employ its homebrew hypervisor

The numbers are humungous. We are talking to about the percentage of people using the Google Chrome, which is practically the default browser for many. According to a research report, nearly 3.3 billion people (3,258,256,887, to be precise) use Google Chrome browser --- roughly 41% of internet users. It is the most popular browser by more than a metric mile. Its various customizable options and speed compared to other browsers are said to be the clinching reasons for its popularity.