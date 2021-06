ALMEDIA — If Loyalsock wants to win a Class 3A district title this year, getting performances on the mound like the one Josh Rankey delivered Tuesday is going to help. The senior right-handed pitcher struck out 12 hitters in six innings of work while allowing just two runs to lift the Lancers, which scored three runs on two base hits early on before piling on nine insurance runs, to a 12-2 win over Mount Carmel in a semifinal game at Central Columbia.