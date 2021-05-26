Cancel
Review : Rogue Heroes : A Familiar Rogue-Lite

By Nathan Lynch
seasonedgaming.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can find Seasoned Gaming’s review policy here. Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos is a hybrid rogue-lite, town builder, and isometric 2-D exploration game. If you’re a fan of rogue-lites or a fan of games like Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, then this is a game that’s right up your alley. Whenever I look at a new rogue-lite, it’s a challenge to separate it from the juggernauts in the genre like The Binding of Isaac or Enter the Gungeon, but every entry has its own charms and mechanics that separate them from the pack. Rogue Heroes takes a few elements from other genres, not changing too much, but the sum of all the parts is a simple and enjoyable experience.

