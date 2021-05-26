Review : Rogue Heroes : A Familiar Rogue-Lite

For a moment, crank your imagination to life and consider what it would feel like to get behind the wheel of a car for the first time, if you had never ridden in a car before. If you had no familiarity with what we are all attuned to consider an intuitive interface, it would probably take you quite a while to figure out that your key needs to go into the ignition. Through experimentation, you would eventually figure out how to put the car in gear, though the windshield wipers might be flapping back and forth for no reason. The first time you hit the gas and the car surged forward, you might feel a surge of victory, followed by abject terror because you don’t know how to steer and the radio is blasting out prog rock.