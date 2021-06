PHOENIX — “The best is yet to come” was the outlook St. David baseball coach Ron Goodman had when looking at the Tigers’ final weekend of 1A state baseball. That rang true as his team won the 1A state title Saturday, beating Kearny Ray High School 9-8. After holding the Bearcats scoreless in the top half of the first, the Tigers took over on offense and scored seven runs off five hits in the bottom half of the inning, taking a decisive early lead. Again holding Ray scoreless in the top of the second, the Tigers added one more run to lead 8-0.