The Panola College men’s basketball staff has been hard at work to finish out their 2021-22 recruiting class and have inked six prospects. The Ponies first signee was 6’0 Guard Egbejiogu Dalu, who is a native of Nigeria and finished his high school career in Senegal at the NBA Academy Africa. “Dalu” is a tough and strong guard that looks to come in and make an immediate impact as a freshman.