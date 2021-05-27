3 NY Giants with the most at stake in OTAs, including Sterling Shepard
The NY Giants will cross one more mile marker closer to the 2021 NFL season, as OTAs begin this week. This spring, competition will be fierce at several positions across the roster, thanks to high-priced and high-impact offseason additions. With the arrivals of players such as wide receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, and first-round rookie Kadarius Smith, come higher expectations for the Giants this upcoming season.gmenhq.com