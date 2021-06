We got a new puppy recently, and one of the first things we noticed is that she licks everything! Our faces, her toys, the floor. But one of the weirdest things she often licks is the furniture. With two messy kids at home, I know she licks the floor to score delicious treats, but why does she lick the furniture — there's no way it tastes good, right? POPSUGAR spoke with two veterinarians to get to the bottom of why dogs do this and how frustrated dog owners can get them to stop.