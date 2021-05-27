Cancel
Tompkins County, NY

Take to the lakes safely

By Staff Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Safe Boating Week is May 22 to 28 and marks the official launch of the 2021 Safe Boating Campaign. As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, it is expected more people will be taking to Cayuga Lake this summer for boating, sailing, paddling, and fishing. The U.S. Coast Guard estimates that human error accounts for most boating accidents and that wearing a life jacket could prevent nearly 86% of boating fatalities, according to the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response.

Ithaca, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Cortland County, NYcortlandstandard.net

Coronavirus briefs 5/17

Cortland County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the number of confirmed cases rising to 4,431. In all, 39 cases were reported in Cortland, Tompkins and Cayuga counties, bringing to 14,841 the number of people who have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020. No...
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

The Downtown Ithaca Alliance

The Downtown Ithaca Alliance is New York State chartered 501c3 not-for-profit organization charged with the revitalization, development, promotion, and management of downtown Ithaca in the heart of Tompkins County. The DIA strives to preserve and develop the central downtown core as the region’s centerpiece for banking and finance, business and professional offices, government and community services, housing, and as a retail and dining destination highlighted by specialty shops, restaurants, arts and entertainment. Downtown serves everyone who lives and works downtown along with area visitors and tourists.
Tompkins County, NY14850.com

May 16 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases

The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 4,282 total positive cases in Tompkins County, seven more than on Saturday, with a total of 1,219,905 tests conducted. They also say 4,197 patients are listed as released from isolation after having tested positive, seven new recoveries, leaving 54 active cases.
Ithaca, NYNewsChannel 36

Ithaca Interfaith Community raises $15,000 to thank Cayuga Medical Center employees

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) – The Ithaca Interfaith Community joined several other organizations to raise more than $15,000 for Cayuga Medical Center employees. Lead by members of Temple Beth-El, the fundraising campaign was started to thank staff “for their tremendous hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic”. Other participating organizations include: St....
Ithaca, NYithaca.com

Walk-in COVID vaccine clinic May 18 for anyone 18+

The Tompkins County Health Department, in partnership with Cayuga Health System, is announcing a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Shops at Ithaca Mall – Old Sears Building on Tuesday, May 18 from 8:15am - 3:00pm. This is a walk-in clinic for anyone 18 years and older. Ithaca Mall (40 Catherwood...
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Town of Ithaca, HeatSmart Tompkins launch joint campaign for clean home energy

This is a community announcement from the Town of Ithaca and HeatSmart Tompkins. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit news releases, email tips@ithacavoice.com. ITHACA, N.Y.—The Town of Ithaca is excited to partner with HeatSmart Tompkins on a Campaign for Clean Heating and Cooling that will run through August 2021. The campaign offers free assessments for energy improvements in homes and businesses, access to pre-vetted installers, and financial incentives. Participating buildings will see greater comfort, improved air quality, energy and cost savings, and greenhouse gas emissions reductions. The campaign supports the Town’s Green New Deal goal of an equitable transition to carbon neutrality by 2030.
Ithaca, NYCornell Daily Sun

Jump on the Trend, Take a Friend to Ren’s!

If you’ve ever been inside an Asian supermarket, you’ll recognize that distinct smell that hits your nose right as you walk in the doors. It’s the combination of freshly butchered fish laying on ice at the seafood counter, and the lingering smell of cleaning supplies on the linoleum floor. While slightly pungent, that smell brings a certain sense of familiarity to my mind. It reminds me of the days I used to run through the snack aisle of 99 Ranch Market (the West coast version of H Mart) with my brother when we were young. That was the exact smell that hit my nose after walking into Ren’s Mart last winter.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Visions FCU opens first branch in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—Endwell-based bank Visions Federal Credit Union has officially opened its new Ithaca branch at 408 Elmira Road, its first venture into the local Ithaca market. The office, which opened this week, includes a teller line, ATMs and an electric car charging station that is available for use by Visions members. According to an announcement from Visions, construction is also underway for “a nearby outdoor amphitheater for special events and concerts in the future.”
Ithaca, NYithacavoice.com

Ithaca Voice Sponsorship

Sponsorship support helps underwrite our growing commitment to independent, local journalism. Partnerships represent opportunities for like-minded organizations, nonprofits and community groups to form an alliance with The Ithaca Voice for mutual promotion of our shared values, goals and business objectives. When you sponsor the Ithaca Voice, tens of thousands of our loyal readers will know that your company makes their favorite news source possible.
Ithaca, NYithaca.com

Cliff Street Retreat sails through PUD public information session

ITHACA, NY -- The proposed Cliff Street Retreat Planned United Development (PUD) faced few comments during its public information session on May 6, though neighbor Dave Nutter did have some concerns about the topography of the area. The project is proposed to include about 12 living units, boutique retail and...
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

“Brick wall after brick wall after brick wall”

ITHACA N.Y. — Even as affordable housing projects in the City of Ithaca continue to be built, and human services agencies do their best to provide assistance, many are still left looking for a place to live. Whether that means applying for temporary housing assistance (THA) or finalizing a lease...
Ithaca, NYtompkinsweekly.com

Challenge forges alliance to expand services

For more than 50 years, Challenge Workforce Solutions has created pathways for people with barriers to employment. Earlier this month, the Ithaca-based nonprofit forged an alliance with an organization serving people in neighboring counties that will allow it to expand its reach. Challenge’s new alliance is with Mozaic, created last...
Ithaca, NYCornell Daily Sun

KENKARE | Loving Cornell Properly

Everyone always says Cornell isn’t the place, it’s the people. Maybe this is naive, but it’s not like that for me. I know that I will take the people I’ve met here with me wherever I go (and if you think you know better, that bonds grow weak and memories fade, please don’t tell me.) My brilliant roommates, my dazzling best friends and my beloved coworkers will stay with me. So, for me, what I’m really saying goodbye to is the place.
Ithaca, NYtompkinsweekly.com

Briefs: GreenStar anniversary, BOCES job fair success

GreenStar Celebrates one year at 770 Cascadilla St. GreenStar Food Co+op celebrated the one-year anniversary of its new flagship store at 770 Cascadilla St. with a small ribbon cutting ceremony May 6, joined by county and city officials who congratulated GreenStar staff on the milestone. As part of the celebration, the cooperative grocery business, with three locations in Ithaca, is offering its more than 12,000 members and new members a 10% discount on unlimited shopping trips May 25 through 27, as well as a chance to win a Stand Up Paddleboard prize package, courtesy of Paddledockers and Explore Ithaca. Opening its doors on May 6, 2020, shortly after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, GreenStar was unable to host private tour events or a grand opening, or offer the full extent of its new store features as it strictly observed health and safety recommendations to avoid crowding and reduce potential risks. “GreenStar is a staple in Ithaca, and in so many ways, reflects the very essence of the community,” said Chamber President Jennifer Tavares. “We are so proud to support GreenStar’s expansion in Ithaca and help celebrate their one-year anniversary at their fantastic new location.” GreenStar Council President Marilyn Chase and General Manager Brandon Kane acknowledged shoppers, staff and community for supporting the cooperative business. “I want to thank the staff who made it possible for this relocation to happen and our more than 12,000 member-owners, because if they didn’t exist, we wouldn’t exist,” Chase said. “In appreciation of our members who have sustained GreenStar through this incredibly challenging year and to encourage more shoppers in Ithaca and surrounding communities to explore and join the co-op, we are thrilled to celebrate one year at Cascadilla St. and thank our shoppers with these great promotions,” Kane said. “In spite of many challenges, to celebrate one year is certainly a testimony to our community’s deep commitment to GreenStar’s success.” GreenStar’s Cascadilla St. store, supported with $2 million in investments from more than 250 GreenStar members, is a 30,000-square-foot building located in the new city waterfront Market District, which houses retail operations, administrative offices and an expansive kitchen and bakery. In this photo (left to right), Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick, Chase, Kane and Tavares gather at the ribbon cutting, held at the co-op in Ithaca.
Trumansburg, NY14850.com

Walk-ins welcome at Ithaca Mall, Trumansburg vaccine clinics

As eligibility expands and supplies of vaccine doses grow, Tompkins County is bringing vaccination clinics into the area’s neighborhoods. This coming week, that includes a pop-up clinic in Trumansburg, as well as at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. Right now, Tompkins County has Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. The J&J vaccine is currently approved only for those 18 and older.
Ithaca, NYwhcuradio.com

Construction to shut down part of Corn Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Building demolition and sidewalk construction will be causing some traffic disruptions in the area of Corn Street and West State Street. The 100 block of Ithaca’s North Corn Street will have the northbound travel lane and east side sidewalk closed to all traffic. Parking on that...