U of A Chancellor Joe Steinmetz shared the following message in an email to the campus community May 27:. As you know, the university has been examining its connection to former Senator J. William Fulbright and former Governor Charles Hillman Brough. I've spent much time considering feedback from many perspectives (students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members), as well as recommendations from a campus committee asked to explore these connections. I have made some difficult decisions, which I shared May 19 in a letter to University of Arkansas System President Don Bobbitt, who shared it with the Board of Trustees [May 27].