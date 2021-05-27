Cancel
NBA Daily Recap 5/26: Conley Drops Double-double in Jazz 141-129 win over Grizzlies

Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 6 days ago
Jazz led by 20 in the first half and run past Grizzlies 141-129 on Wednesday night. Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Jazz with 25 points, while Rudy Gobert contributed 21 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added 20 points and 15 assists in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Ja Morant tallied 47 points and Dillon Brooks made 23 points for the Grizzlies.

After this game, the Grizzlies (3-1) ranked #2 in the Western Conference with 0.0 games back to the top, while the Jazz (1-1) is behind the Grizzlies by another 1.0 games back and ranked #4 in the same conference.

Roundup of today's other NBA games:

Wizards@76ers 95-120

Wizards: Beal 33 PTS, Westbrook 10 PTS and 11 AST
76ers: Embiid 22 PTS, Simmons 22 PTS

Hawks@Knicks 92-101

Hawks: Young 30 PTS
Knicks: Randle 15 PTS and 12 REB, Rose 26 PTS
