Will Guillory: No surprise here, but SVG says Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball probably won’t be playing in these last two games of the season. Will Guillory: Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow's game in Philadelphia, per the Pelicans. He's been out since April 4 with a left high ankle sprain. Steven Adams (right MTP sprain) is doubtful and Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) is out.