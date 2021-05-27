Washington’s will to find a Middle East solution
The Biden administration has a new attitude towards brokering peace. A ceasefire is in place and an 11-day war is over, but that may not move Israelis and Palestinians closer to a two-state solution according to Martin Indyk, of the Council on Foreign Relations. Indyk has experience at the negotiation table as a former US ambassador to Israel and US special envoy during the Israeli-Palenstinan peace talks. In this episode Gideon talks to him about the stance the Biden administration is taking in the Middle East.www.ft.com