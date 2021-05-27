Cancel
Washington’s will to find a Middle East solution

Financial Times
 2021-05-27

The Biden administration has a new attitude towards brokering peace. A ceasefire is in place and an 11-day war is over, but that may not move Israelis and Palestinians closer to a two-state solution according to Martin Indyk, of the Council on Foreign Relations. Indyk has experience at the negotiation table as a former US ambassador to Israel and US special envoy during the Israeli-Palenstinan peace talks. In this episode Gideon talks to him about the stance the Biden administration is taking in the Middle East.

POTUS
The Hill

Biden needs a special envoy for Middle East normalization

Like much of the U.S.-Israel relationship, the historic normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab states have been tarnished by the partisan politicking of the American and Israeli leaders who signed them. Even now, in their shared quest for a second act, former leaders Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have sought to leverage their involvement in the agreements for personal, political gains. The left — intuitively averse to all things Trump — has played into their hands: Progressives lament the accords as entrenching non-democratic regimes and undermining the prospects for peace with the Palestinians. Many progressives have sought to distance themselves as a result. The Biden administration must not let either side undermine this breakthrough. To the contrary, they should name a “Special Envoy for normalization” and prioritize making these deals their own.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

The new Middle East emerges in the Knesset

This month, Israeli political leaders announced a historic unity governing coalition — the most diverse ideological, political, and religious in the country’s history. Led by the centrist Yesh Atid party, in tandem with the firmly right-wing Yamina party, it draws on parties of Israeli Jews from the Left and the Right. But to secure its one-vote margin in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset, it will be joined for the first time by a party representing Israeli Arab Muslims. Politically, it is a marriage of convenience designed to oust Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, but its reverberations are being heard from Gaza to Tehran and well beyond.
India
AFP

Furious patriots: China's diplomatic makeover backfires

For over a year they have whipped up outrage against the West, but as China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are told to tone down the fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: nationalists at home. "Sometimes this 'wolf warrior' sentiment can get out of hand," Jonathan Hassid, a professor of political science at Iowa State University told AFP. "(But) if China tries to soften its image, patriots at home will be furious.
Religionworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Hamas condemns Germany’s ban of its flag, symbols – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Friday condemned Germany’s ban of its flag and symbols in the country, linking it to a wave of alleged anti-Semitic violence. - Advertisement - Speaking toAnadolu Agency, Hamas Spokesperson Hazem Qasem stated: “We regret and condemn Germany’s decision on the ban of the...
Immigrationnorthafricapost.com

Arab Parliament denounces European resolution against Morocco

The European Parliament’s resolution against Morocco is a provocation and an unacceptable denial of the efforts made by the Kingdom in the fight against illegal immigration, said the Arab Parliament at the end of its emergency meeting held Saturday in Cairo. The Arab Parliament rejected the baseless accusations of the...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Sisi makes first Iraq visit by Egyptian leader in decades

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Baghdad on Sunday, marking the first visit by an Egyptian head of state to Iraq since Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990. The conflict ruptured diplomatic relations between Iraq and Egypt but these have improved in recent years with many senior officials from both countries exchanging visits.
Middle Eastthinkpol.ca

Egyptian, Jordanian and Iraqi leaders meet in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq, Egypt and Jordan took a step toward deepening a regional alliance by holding tripartite talks in Baghdad on Sunday, in a first visit by an Egyptian head of state to the country in 30 years. Talks ranged from trade to Mideast crises. Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was...
Politics

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
POTUS
Axios

Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House. Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Just Threatened to Attack the Royal Navy (That Means a War with NATO)

Russia has a very blunt message for the Royal Navy – as well as any nation that might “violate” its borders – next time it won’t stop at warning shots. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Thursday that his country won’t hesitate to fire on any warship or plane that crosses into Russian territorial waters or airspace.
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy’s Biggest Fear: Chinese Warships Armed with Railguns

Last month the United States Navy scaled back its efforts and could end efforts to develop and electromagnetic railgun (EMRG), a weapon that wouldn’t be out of place in a futuristic science fiction movie or video game. To date the U.S. Navy has spent some $500 in RYD efforts. The Navy’s EMRG project was first conceived in 2003.
Presidential Election
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
Presidential Election
WashingtonExaminer

Top Biden adviser blames guns for crime surge and insists Republicans defunded police

President Joe Biden’s senior adviser Cedric Richmond blamed a nationwide crime surge on guns on Sunday and insisted Republicans defunded the police earlier in the year. His comments follow an announcement from the Justice Department that it is implementing "cross-jurisdictional firearms trafficking strike forces" in five U.S. cities to track and stop the illegal transfer of firearms amid unprecedented spikes in crime. When asked what is behind the rise in violence, Richmond insisted firearms, including so-called “assault weapons,” were the culprit.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Israel’s demolished press building hiding Hamas missile development center

The Torre Jalaa, a 14-story building where the headquarters of the North American news agency was located Associated Press and the chain Al Jazeera, was destroyed last Saturday by an attack by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The bombing of these facilities has provoked a wave of criticism against Tel Aviv, but diplomatic sources explain to OKDIARIO why this attack was so necessary to stop the Hamas offensive: there were the offices from where technicians and engineers of the terrorist group developed the improvements to its missiles, which almost saturated Israel’s defensive capabilities.