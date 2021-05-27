Ancient Plaque Buildup May Have Doomed Prehistoric Teeth but Modern Humans Have More Options, says Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental

Immunopharmacol Immunotoxicol. 2021 May 31:1-6. doi: 10.1080/08923973.2021.1925294. Online ahead of print. Understanding the exact role of current drugs in Covid-19 disease is essential in the era of global pandemics. Metformin which prescribed as the first-line treatment of type 2 diabetes has beneficial effects on Sars-cov2 infection. These effects are including regulation of immune system, Renin-Angiotensin System and Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 function in Covid-19 infection. It also activates ACE2, the main receptor of Sars-cov2, in the epithelial cells of respiratory tissue through AMPK signaling and subsequently decreases the rate of viral adhesion. Metformin also declines the adherence of Sars-cov2 to DPP4 (the other receptor of the virus) on T cells. Hence, regulatory effects of metformin on membranous ACE2, and DPP4 can modulate immune reaction against Sars-cov2. Also, immunometabolic effects of metformin on inflammatory cells impair hyper-reactive immune response against the virus through reduction of glycolysis and propagation of mitochondrial oxidation. Metformin also decreases platelet aggravation and risk of thrombosis. In this article, we argue that metformin has beneficial effects on Covid-19 infection in patients with type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance. This opinion should be investigated in future clinical trials.