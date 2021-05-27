Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnston County, NC

North Carolina baby killed by family’s 2 dogs, reports say

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

WILLOW SPRINGS, North Carolina — A family’s two Rottweilers attacked and killed a 10-month-old girl in their home after her father momentarily stepped out of the room, according to reports. Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell tells WRAL Channel 5 that Malia Winberry died a short time after she was attacked...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Pets & Animals
Johnston County, NC
Lifestyle
Johnston County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dogs#Animal Control#Rottweilers#Wral Channel 5#Wtvd Channel 11#Johnston County Sheriff#Daughter#Home#Authorities#Willow Springs#Officer#Wral Reports#Ems Workers#Attack#Wtvd Reports#Emergency Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Johnston County, NCjocoreport.com

Teen Felon Stole $40 During Robbery, JCSO Says

A 19 year-old convicted felon has been rearrested on robbery, assault and kidnapping charges. On April 28th around 2:00pm, a 30 year-old man said he was at his home on Allen Road in the Cleveland community when he was reportedly robbed by an acquaintance. During the robbery, the victim said...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Johnston County, NCjocoreport.com

New Details Released In Deadly Head-On Crash

ANGIER – An accident report released by the State Highway Patrol provides new details about last month’s head-on crash in southwestern Johnston County that killed both drivers. The collision occurred just after midnight on April 26th on Old Fairground Road northeast of Massengill Pond Road. Emanuel Augusta Shelton, 20, of...
Smithfield, NCjocoreport.com

Juvenile Robbed At Smithfield Home

Smithfield Police are investigating the reported robbery of a juvenile. It happened at 11:09pm Wednesday, May 12 at a home on Landsdowne Place off Canterbury Road. Officers said two unknown suspects approached a juvenile at a residence and struck the victim with brass knuckles. The suspects, wearing ski masks, goggles and black jackets stole a guitar, Xbox and iPhone before fleeing on foot.
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Angier, NCjocoreport.com

Angier Man Dies In Traffic Accident

ANGIER – The State Highway Patrol has released the identity of a motorist who died in a single vehicle traffic accident in southwestern Johnston County. The collision was reported shortly before 5:00pm Wednesday in the 3900 block of Old Fairground Road. Troopers said Douglas Bowden, age 66, of Angier was...
Johnston County, NCjocoreport.com

Driver Killed In Johnston County Crash

ANGIER – The State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed one life. The accident was reported just before 5:00pm Wednesday in the 3900 block of Old Fairground Road. A BMW ran off the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver, the only occupant, died at...
Clayton, NCjocoreport.com

Stolen Car Recovered, Drugs Seized

A car stolen from a convenience store was recovered thanks to OnStar’s stolen vehicle assistance. A 2020 Chevrolet Impala was stolen May 7th from the parking lot of the Sheetz on Highway 70 in Clayton. The vehicle was equipped with OnStar, which helped law enforcement track the vehicle to Cambridge...
Johnston County, NCjocoreport.com

Drugs Found Concealed Inside Flashlight, 4 Arrested

KENLY – Four people were arrested Wednesday afternoon by Johnston County deputies. Around 2:05pm, the sheriff’s office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 4600 block of Princeton-Kenly Road. A deputy arrived and located the vehicle and four people. They reportedly told the officer their car had run...
Micro, NCjocoreport.com

Stolen Utility Trailer Recovered

MICRO – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen utility trailer and arrested a suspect. On May 3rd, deputies said they located the stolen trailer on Dwight Drive in the town of Micro. The trailer, valued at $1,000, was owned by a Raleigh-based HVAC company. Michael Kevin Mozingo, 44,...
Johnston County, NCjocoreport.com

Shooting Reported At Johnston County Airbnb

SMITHFIELD – A 26 year-old man was shot at a Johnston County Airbnb. The incident happened at the Airbnb in the 900 block of Barbour Road just outside the Smithfield city limits. The residence had reportedly been rented for a party. Around 3:00am on Saturday, May 1st, Johnston County deputies...