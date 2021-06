Lauren Wayne talks about why she moved to Portland, what it’s like to run a venue during the pandemic, and the show she’s most excited for when concerts return. If you’ve been to a concert in Portland in the past two decades, there’s a good chance you have Lauren Wayne to thank. Wayne began her career working at the Portland office of a Boston-based concert promoter and was brought on as general manager of the State Theatre for the historic performance hall’s reopening in 2010. Wayne is also responsible for booking the outdoor concerts at Thompson’s Point and was general manager of Port City Music Hall before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the State Theatre’s parent company to permanently close it. The State Theatre hasn’t reopened since shutting its doors in March 2020, but Wayne says operators of performance venues around the country expect they’ll be able to reopen in the fall—if the vaccination rollout goes well. [Editor’s note: Since this interview in April, the State Theatre began announcing shows scheduled for this summer.]